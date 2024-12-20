Cowboys Cruise at Wamego; Cowgirls Fall

Pictured is Weston Rock, Picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

WAMEGO 67 ABILENE COWGIRLS 23

WAMEGO: The Wamego Lady Red Raiders used a 23-0 run that bridged the 1st and 2nd quarters to blow the game open in their 44 point victory over Abilene Friday night. Wamego improved to 4-1, 2-0 with the win. Their lone loss this season was at Eudora 52-38 on December 10.

Wamego led 18-8 at the end of the opening quarter, 41-10 at halftime and 61-18 at the end of three quarters. There was a running clock in the final quarter. Wamego had three players in double-figures: Lexi Hecht 17, Isabella Wilber 16 and Kendall Mayer 12 in their victory. Abilene fell to 0-5, 0-2 with the loss. The were led in scoring by Tessa Herrman, who finished with 10 points. She has led the team in scoring every game this season. Renatta Heintz finished with 9 points for the second straight game.

𝗩𝗮𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗚𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 8 10 18 23 (0-5, 0-2)

𝗪𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗴𝗼 18 41 61 67 (4-1, 2-0)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Tessa Herrman 10, Renatta Heintz 9, Layla Pickerign 2, MaKenna Stover 2

𝗪𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗴𝗼: Lexi Hecht 17, Isabella Weber 16, Kendall Mayer 12, Sariah Pittenger Reed 8, Grier Panzer 7, Lane McCarthy 4, Celia Hargitt 2, Rylee Stanly 1

ABILENE COWBOYS 64 WAMEGO 41

WAMEGO: The Abilene Cowboys used an 18-1 run to start the 3rd quarter to take control against Wamego Friday night. Abilene would go on to lead by as many as 31 in the 4th quarter and there was a running clock for the final half of the final quarter. It was the 5th straight win in the series for the Cowboys.

Abilene was led by Senior, Weston Rock, he finished with a career-high 19 points in the victory. The Cowboys also got double-figures from Senior, Ian Crump 16 and Senior, Tyler Holloway 11. Crump and Holloway have registered in double-figures in every game this season.

Wamego fell to 2-3, 1-1 with the loss and they were led in scoring by Regan Kueker, who finished with 14 points. Abilene improved to 4-1, 2-0 with the victory. Their only loss came at Augusta 59-55 on December 13. Abilene returns to action on January 7th vs Halstead. Abilene has not played Halstead in records dating back to 1967.

𝗩𝗮𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗕𝗼𝘆𝘀

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 13 31 50 64 (4-1, 2-0)

𝗪𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗴𝗼 12 22 29 41 (2-3, 1-1)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Weston Rock 19, Ian Crump 16, Tyler Holloway 11, Taygen Funston 8, Kolt Becker 3, Thomas Keener 3, Jackson Green 2

𝗪𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗴𝗼: Regan Kueker 14, Caiden Newell 9, Joel Schiel 6, Reed McDiffett 4, Jackson Tupps 4, Gavin Marquardt 2, Tucker Leonard 2