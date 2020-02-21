Cowboys Claim a Share of NCKL Title with Win at Clay Center

The Abilene High School basketball teams split at Clay Center Friday night in what was the final regular season road games for the Cowgirls and Cowboys. The Clay Center girls dominated the second half in their 55-25 victory over Abilene. The Cowboys meanwhile, made sure there would be not close game this time with the Tigers. Abilene defeated Clay Center 52-45 on February 3rd. Friday night, the Cowboys pulled away for the 59-30 victory and claimed a share of the NCKL title.

In the boy’s game, the Cowboy’s built a 24-13 lead at halftime behind the play of Travis Beetch. He scored 12 of his game high 16 points in the first half. The Cowboys led 40-22 at the end of the third quarter and got up by as many as 31 points in the fourth quarter. Abilene also got double-figures from Kaleb Becker with 14 points and Avery Bryson with 11.

Abilene improved to 12-6, 8-1 with the victory and remain in first place in the NCKL with one league game left against Chapman on Tuesday. Marysville is in second place in the league with a 14-4, 6-2 record, they defeated Chapman 63-37 Friday night. More importantly the Cowboys remain in 4th place in the 4A West Standings ahead of Buhler by a game. The Crusaders defeated Winfield 63-44 Friday night. Abilene will wrap up the regular season next week with two home games Tuesday versus Chapman and Thursday against Hays.