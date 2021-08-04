Salina, KS

Now: 64 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 93 ° | Lo: 64 °

Covid Cases in Kids Spiking

Metro Source NewsAugust 4, 2021

Around 72,000 children tested positive for the coronavirus last week. That’s up from 33,000 the previous week, according to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.

So far, this pandemic has infected over four million children.

AAP recommends that all eligible teens ages 12 and older be vaccinated to prevent COVID-19. Children under age 12 are not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, representing 14.5% of the US population.

There are 72.8 million children under age 18 in the US, 22% of the population.

The report says that more needs to be done to investigate the long-term effects of kids who contract COVID-19.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Farming News

AG Effort to End Hunger

Food insecurity, or the lack of consistent access to enough food, is not something that is top o...

August 4, 2021 Comments

Cattle Chat: Minimize Stress and Ma...

Farming News

August 4, 2021

Covid Cases in Kids Spiking

Kansas News

August 4, 2021

Couple Sentenced for Faking Blindne...

Kansas News

August 4, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Covid Cases in Kids Spiki...
August 4, 2021Comments
Couple Sentenced for Faki...
August 4, 2021Comments
24th Most Wanted Arrest
August 3, 2021Comments
Tools Stolen from Truck B...
August 3, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices