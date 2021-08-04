Covid Cases in Kids Spiking

Around 72,000 children tested positive for the coronavirus last week. That’s up from 33,000 the previous week, according to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.

So far, this pandemic has infected over four million children.

AAP recommends that all eligible teens ages 12 and older be vaccinated to prevent COVID-19. Children under age 12 are not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, representing 14.5% of the US population.

There are 72.8 million children under age 18 in the US, 22% of the population.

The report says that more needs to be done to investigate the long-term effects of kids who contract COVID-19.