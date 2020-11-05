COVID-19 Relief Funding Still Available in Saline County

There is still roughly $6 million of Coronavirus relief funding available for residents in Saline County
Saline County has now disbursed $4.7 million of the $11 million in CRF funds awarded locally. Progress on Saline County’s spending plan can be monitored on our website at https://www.saline.org/Coronavirus/CRF-Funding.
As noted in our previous release, County staff and our Advisory Committee continue to monitor needs in the community and prepare to respond to unmet needs with any funds that remain available. At this time, the Advisory Committee is seeking supplemental applications to keep any unspent funds within the community. An application is available at https://www.saline.org/Coronavirus/CRF-Funding. Applications are due November 18 at 5 p.m. It is not known at this time how much funding will be available; the County continues to work closely with government, educational, non-profit and business institutions around the community that were awarded funds as part of the local plan.
Background: As part of the $2.2 trillion federal stimulus package known as the CARES Act, $150 billion was awarded to states and large local governments. Kansas received $1.25 billion, of which more than $240 million went to Johnson and Sedgwick counties based on population. Of the remaining $1.03 billion, the Governor’s Task Force on Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas recommended (and the State Finance Council approved) awarding $400 million to Kansas counties based on their population and their impact from the COVID-19 disease. Saline County was awarded $11,026,434. The Board of County Commissioners agreed to accept this funding via Resolution and formed a citizen Advisory Committee to make recommendations on distribution. The Advisory Committee received more than 100 applications from local entities impacted by the pandemic. Their recommended allocation was approved by the County Commission on August 11 and by the State on September 4. Per CARES Act terms, all funds must be spent by December 30, 2020, on an eligible activity; reimbursement of lost revenue to local governments is not eligible for funding.