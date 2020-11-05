COVID-19 Relief Funding Still Available in Saline County

There is still roughly $6 million of Coronavirus relief funding available for residents in Saline County

Saline County has now disbursed $4.7 million of the $11 million in CRF funds awarded locally. Progress on Saline County’s spending plan can be monitored on our website at https://www.saline.org/Coronavirus/CRF-Funding.

As noted in our previous release, County staff and our Advisory Committee continue to monitor needs in the community and prepare to respond to unmet needs with any funds that remain available. At this time, the Advisory Committee is seeking supplemental applications to keep any unspent funds within the community. An application is available at https://www.saline.org/Coronavirus/CRF-Funding. Applications are due November 18 at 5 p.m. It is not known at this time how much funding will be available; the County continues to work closely with government, educational, non-profit and business institutions around the community that were awarded funds as part of the local plan.