Court Documents Say Man Lost Vision In Eye After Altercation With De Sousa

(Lawrence, KS) — A man reportedly lost vision in his left eye in his left eye after an alleged altercation with former Kansas basketball player Silvio De Sousa, according to court documents.

De Sousa is facing a felony charge of aggravated battery for the alleged incident after 2 a.m. on New Year’ Day outside a Lawrence bar.

De Sousa announced he has leaving the KU basketball team on October 16th.

According to the affidavit, the alleged victim was transferred to another area hospital for surgery on his left eye and orbital area.