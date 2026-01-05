Court Date in Fatal Crash Case Delayed

A preliminary hearing which was scheduled for Tuesday morning in a case involving a fatal crash that happened in rural Saline County back in August has been postponed until later this spring.

Saline County Attorney John Reynolds tells KSAL News a preliminary hearing for 33-year-old Kayloa Errebo has been pushed back to March. It had been scheduled for 9:00 Tuesday morning.

Errebo is being held in the Saline County Jail on a $1 million bond on charges which include:

Probation Violation

Duty of driver to report an injury accident

Ignition interlock device; Operate a car without a required device

Murder in the 2nd degree; Unintentional but reckless

If convicted of the second degree murder charge, Errebo faces up 41 years in prison and a fine of up to $300,000.

Errebo was taken into custody on Friday, August, 8th, several hours after a collision in Saline County near the intersection of South Reese Road and K-140 Highway.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, at around 5:35 am that morning a Chevrolet truck was traveling east on K-140 and was struck by Errebo’s westbound Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The crash killed 55-year-old Deanna Sommerfeld of Brookville. 61-year-old Mark Sommerfeld of Brookville suffered serious but non-life -threatening injuries.

Errebo suffered minor injuries and left the scene. She was later located at her grandfather’s home in Ellsworth and arrested at around 8:26am.

Her grandfather, 78-year-old Dennis Katzenmeier, was arrested on August 16th and is a co-defendant in the case. He is out of jail on bond, and scheduled to appear in court next week on Monday. He is facing a felony charge of obstructing apprehension or prosecution. If convicted he faces a penalty of between 7 and 23 months in jail, and fine of up to $100,000.

Errebo was previously arrested at least twice in 2024 for alleged driving while intoxicated, including once after crashing into a tree.

She is not facing a DUI charge in connection with the fatal crash