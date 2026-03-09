County Warns of Scam Efforts

Saline County is warning is urging citizens to beware of a couple of different scams involving false claims regarding government business.

The 28th Judicial District Pretrial Services has received information of scammers making phone calls to family members of those who are incarcerated. The 28th Judicial District Pretrial Services will only contact family members if given their information by the person in custody to verify information. If the 28th Judicial District Pretrial Services is contacting family, it is to verify information only, and we will not be asking for payment in any way, shape, or form.

The Saline County Treasurer’s Office has been notified of a scam message claiming your vehicle tag or plate will be suspended due to unpaid parking tickets. This message is fraudulent. The Treasurer’s Office does not send texts or emails threatening suspension for parking tickets, and we will never request payment through suspicious links or messages. Do not click the link or provide personal or payment information.

If you receive one of these messages:

Delete the message

Do not respond or click any links

Report it as spam

If you have questions about your vehicle registration, please contact the Saline County Vehicle Registration Office directly at 785-309-5865.