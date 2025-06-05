County Seeking Input on Budget

As Saline County Commissioners continue to work on the 2026 budget, they are also seeking input from the public about concerns and money saving ideas from around the county.

Saline County Commissioner Monte Shadwick joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at a range of topics including a call for engagement before the new budget is finalized.

Shadwick added the commission is asking for the public to provide their input on the budget sooner than later. To provide input, ask questions, or make comments contact commissioners with a call: Commission Line: 785.309.5825, Main Office: 785.309.5810

Email at [email protected]

Attend a Commission Meeting and speak during Open Forum

Usually Tuesdays at 9 am but see the website for schedule and agenda. Mail or Walk-In 300 W. Ash St., Salina, KS 67401

Budget documents are available online or by hard copy available at the office.