County Recognizes Drug Court Successes

Kansas 28th Judicial District Judge Jared Johnson and Brian Vessar, Drug Court Coordinator proudly accepted the Kansas Adult Education Association Humanitarian Award before the Saline County Commission. Kelly Mobray, director of USD 305’s adult education services, read the nomination that recognized the team for their individual and collective support of literacy awareness as well as helping individuals strengthen their cognitive capacity and obtain and retain quality employment.

The Saline County Community Corrections and Drug Court team includes judges, intensive supervision officers, law enforcement, county attorney, public defenders and treatment providers. They work with the Salina Adult Education Center to support SAEC’s goals. In all, 16 out of 62 Partners 4 Success students were referred from drug court and have completed the program in the past three years.

Judge Johnson was enthusiastic when he heard that some state legislators are looking at making drug courts available statewide, he said they presently operate in Shawnee County, municipal Wichita, and Lyons County. Ellis County recently started its program.

Saline County’s drug court was founding in 2013 and is a team based approach utilizing evidence based practices to address drug addiction and criminal behavior. It has served 304 individuals, and has 102 current clients. Eighty-nine percent of graduates have remained drug-free for at least two years.

The next drug court graduation is planned for March 18, at 2:30, in room 301 of the City-County Building. Eleven are anticipated to graduate. The public is welcome to attend.

Department of Senior Services Financial Update

Director Rosie Walters provided a multi-media update of Senior Services fiscal year. When the Senior Center became a county department, on January 1, 2018, it began with a fund balance of $690,294. For 2018, the County budgeted$328,480 for the new department and Senior Services received $335,606 in additional revenues; it had expenditures of $676,385.

As fund raising, Senior Services received $7,397 in Match Madness, $9,158 from the Prescott Foley House, and an additional $45,000 from a letter campaign. In addition to donations collected from exercise, meals on wheels, bingo, etc., $102,072 in donations were raised. Chairman Bob Vidricksen spoke about using some of this money as an endowment for future projects.

Walters reported that in 2017, the Senior Center say an average daily participation of 312 clients; in 2018, this increased to 330 clients/day.

Other Matters