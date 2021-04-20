Salina, KS

County Leader Week Is This Week

Kansas Farm BureauApril 20, 2021

County Leader Week provides an opportunity for Farm Bureau’s grassroots leaders to strengthen the organization by investing in leadership development and celebrate the spirit of volunteerism that drives Farm Bureau. This year, County Leader Week is April 19-23. Each day, participants will focus on a topic designed to help them grow as county leaders, in coordination with the programming hosted on Farm Bureau University Board Essentials.

Learning is made easy and accessible via short videos and resources that will be released daily at this link. Register for the webinars to be entered to win $250 for the County Farm Bureau of your choice.

