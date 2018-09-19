County Fire Cause Extensive Damage to Rental Property

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office and Rural Fire District No. 5 responded to a house fire in rural eastern Saline County on Tuesday.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a deputy got the property at 3440 Kipp Rd. at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, and saw smoke coming from the home.

Rural Fire District No. 5 responded and contained the fire from spreading, however, the kitchen in the house was destroyed from the blaze.

Soldan says that the brick house is a rental property owned by Randy White of New Cambria, however, it had been vacant since Sunday, Sept. 16, when the previous tenant moved out.

Authorities believe that the fire was caused by an electrical outlet in the kitchen. Damage is estimated at $10,000.