“Country Unplugged Tour” Coming to Salina

The “Country Unplugged Tour” is coming to Salina. The tour, featuring Mark Chestnutt and Joe Diffie, will stop at the Stiefel Theatre on Saturday, December 1st.

Critics have hailed Mark Chesnutt as a classic Country singer of the first order and some of Country music’s most elite. George Jones and George Strait echoed this sentiment. Mark Chestnuts stature is easily gauged; he has 14 No. 1 hits, 23 top ten singles, four platinum albums and five gold records. Country music critics and fans alike need look no further when it comes to Country music basics. If you ask Mark Chestnut he’ll tell you, It’s the music that has kept me around this long. In a world that sometimes confuses style with substance, Mark Chestnut possesses both. Remaining true to himself as a traditional country artist while still keeping up with the ever-changing country landscape, Mark has a knack for picking great songs; delivering them with his world-class vocals; and with real heart-felt emotion. Mark has set the bar for his generation not just for his being a consistent hit maker, but because of his love of genuine country music. Mark Chestnuts personal integrity as well as his principal to record a genuine country song has made him a fixture on radio and in the honky tonks. Chesnutt got his start in the honky-tonks of Beaumont, Texas, learning from his father, Bob Chesnutt, a singer, record collector, and major fan of classic country music. Playing alongside his dad, one set at a time, Mark embraced his father’s influence and began making a name for himself.

With the release of Jason Aldean’s hit “1994” earlier this year that name-checked many of Joe Diffie’s twelve Number One hits, the legendary singer found himself squarely back in the hearts and minds of country fans. The multi-platinum-selling artist who dominated the charts during a hot streak in the‘90’s Joe-Joe-Joe Diffie has never slowed down. With chart-toppers like “Pickup Man,” “Third Rock From the Sun,” and “John Deere Green,” and 13 albums and over 20 Top 10 singles to his credit, Joe has little to prove at this point in his career, yet he still has a fire in his belly to make good country music. A renowned songwriter in his own right who recently turned his focus back to writing after years on the road, Joe has hits for artists like Tim McGraw, Conway Twitty, and Jo Dee Messina to his credit, and has cuts on upcoming projects for “X Factor” winner Tate Stevens, Dylan Scott, and Tyler Farr among others.

Tickets for the “Country Unplugged Tour” start at $39 and go on sale this Friday.