Cougars Walk-Off Great Bend in Overtime, Lady Cougars Lead Wire-to-Wire

GIRLS FINAL:

SALINA SOUTH 47

GREAT BEND 18

Having beaten Great Bend handily the year before, the Lady Cougars were determined to let their previous loss be a temporary set back. The tone was set from the beginning by not allowing the Lady Panthers to make a field goal in the first quarter, holding them to just two free throws in the frame.

Great Bend deployed a zone defense, forcing South to be patient in its half court offense. South got enough good looks to open a 10 point lead after one, at 12-2. The second quarter featured more of the same, but with transition opportunities mixed in, helping grow the lead to 27-11 at halftime.

South continued to clap down on Great Bend in the third quarter. Again, not allowing a field goal to be made in the eight minute frame.

Offensively, the Lady Cougars got everyone involved. Eight different players scored, including massive production off the bench in the form of 16 points between Sophie Daily, Promyce McNeal and a season-high eight points for Lauren Crow.

Paityn Fritz bounced back with a strong 12 point effort and Brooklyn Jordan scored 10 including a pair of made 3-pointers.

The Lady Cougars improve to 7-2 and are off until Friday when they travel to Hutchinson.

BOYS FINAL (OT):

SALINA SOUTH 61

GREAT BEND 59

It’s not often that a game littered with fouls is as entertaining as Friday night’s between South and Great Bend, but even with both sides constantly shooting free throws and dealing with players in foul trouble, it came down to final seconds.

Neither team managed to possess a double-digit lead and each coach had their work cut out for them by having to substitute lineups more than usual.

Head coach Jason Hooper felt his team didn’t play anywhere close to their best in the first half, and yet, South only trailed 27-24.

A third quarter comeback was spearheaded by Gavin Devoe, who took advantage of his size in the paint and poured in 13 second half points while blocking multiple shots and cleaning the glass as well. South came out of the third quarter leading 37-36, but at a cost. Easton Wilcox, Kobie Henley, Kyler Webb and Devoe all entered the fourth quarter with four personal fouls.

The Cougars showcased their depth in the fourth with Brysen Augustine, Caden Stauffer, Jalen Cheeks, and Wyatt Breeden all playing key minutes down the stretch. Eventually, Wilcox, Henley and Devoe all fouled out.

In the final minutes, South and Great Bend traded go-ahead baskets, never allowing to momentum to stay with one side.

Down 50-48, senior Jaxon Myers stepped to line to make two free throws and tie the game. After getting a stop on the other end, South held the ball with 20 seconds left to get the final shot of regulation.

Sawyer Walker missed the potential game winner in the corner and overtime ensued.

The four minutes of bonus basketball were packed with free throws, several of which were missed by Great Bend with a chance to go ahead by more than one possession.

Finally, with the score tied at 59-59, South needed to go the length of the court in 5.3 seconds to win the game. A perfect play was executed, as Kyler Webb quickly advanced the ball to Jaxon Myers who got a running start and floated in the game-winning basket at the buzzer to give South the win.

The gym erupted.

The Cougars can sit with their signature win until Friday when they resume league play against Hutchinson.