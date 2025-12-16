Cougars Sweep Newton: Girls win 5th Straight, Boys Stay Perfect

The Salina South Cougars sweep the Newton Railers on Tuesday night for the 5th straight victory for the Lady Cougars, while the Boys won to stay perfect.

Girls Final

Salina South 44

Newton 30

The Lady Cougars hit the road for their first game outside Salina and faced the Newton Railers. It was a contest where Salina South played some suffocating defense in the first half. Newton only scored 2 points after the end of the first quarter and only had 6 points at halftime. Newton did begin to put more points on the board but were not able to overcome their early struggles and fell 44-30.

For Salina South, the game was controlled by Paityn Fritz. She had 16 first half points and had 22 at the end of the night. 8 of those points came from the free throw line. She was by far the leading scorer in the contest. The next closest was Brooklyn Jordan with 9 points. Elle Barth had 4 points and Sophie Daly contributed 6. For Newton they were led in scoring by Brodi Roath and Michelle Bungard who both had 7 points each.

With the win, Salina South improved to 5-1 and have now won 5 straight. They will finish the calendar year on the road against Valley Center. Newton with the loss, dropped to a record of 1-5.

Boys Final

Salina South 69

Newton 58

The Cougars come into this game also facing their first road test of the season. They look to continue to stay perfect on the young season. Newton comes into the contest looking for their first victory of the year. However, it was the Cougars that came away with the victory 69-58. The contest was close in the first half but Salina South led a majority of the way in this contest. It was only a 4 point game at halftime but some explosive shooting from Salina South increased the Cougar lead to 15 multiple times on the night. Newton had moments in which they narrowed the margin, but Salina South always had the answer.

Sawyer Walker led all scorers on the night with 19 points. He hit at least 1, 3 point basket in every quarter. Gavin Devoe had a big night and had 17 points, while Kobie Henley had 13 points and Jaxon Myers had 12. Four different Cougars were in double figures in the contest. For Newton, Bryson Fair led the Railers in scoring with 18 points and Christian Henderson contributed 16 points.

Salina South stayed perfect on the season improving their record to 6-0. They will play on the road at Valley Center on Friday. Newton with the loss is still searching for their first win of the year. They dropped to 0-6.