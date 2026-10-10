Cougars Score 19 Unanswered, Shut Out Maize South in Second Half for Fourth Straight Win

Picture courtesy of Camden Augustine

FINAL:

SALINA SOUTH 19

MAIZE 14

Coming off three straight dominant victories, the Cougars were looking to secure their fifth win of the season, a mark that would match their highest win total since 2015.

Standing in their way were the talented 2-3 Maize South Mavericks, whom head coach Christien Ozores described as “the best two-win team in the state.”

The two teams traded punts on the game’s first four possessions before Maize South finally broke through by establishing its ground game. Quarterback Reign Illian then connected with Grayson Strelow for a 36-yard touchdown, giving the Mavericks a 7-0 lead.

Salina South’s next drive stalled deep in its own territory, seemingly setting up another punt. But a low long snap skipped along the turf before Caden Stauffer could get the kick away. The Mavericks swarmed the play, blocking the punt and recovering the ball in the end zone for a special teams touchdown.

Trailing 14-0, the Cougars responded with a sense of urgency, capitalizing on a poor Maize South punt to take over with a short field. A costly penalty by the Mavericks moved Salina South into scoring position, setting up a fourth-and-three from the six-yard line. With the drive hanging in the balance, the Cougars turned to quarterback Izzy Telles, who powered up the middle for a touchdown to cut the deficit to 14-7.

Beginning the second half, Maize South was intentional with its offensive strategy. The Mavericks ran the football on 10 consecutive plays before eventually attempting and missing a 56-yard field goal to come up empty on a drive that lasted over six minutes.

Still trailing 14-7, South began throwing downfield and finally connected on several shots to Noah Hines. The first connection between Telles and Hines put them in Maize South territory and even after taking a sack on second down, Telles found Hines behind the defense for a 36-yard touchdown.

A missed extra point loomed large as the Mavericks took over, now only leading 14-13. Salina South’s defense stood tall again on the following series and forced another punt for the Mavericks.

The Cougars then began the fourth with the football down by one. The drive quickly stalled with offensive penalty, forcing them to face second-and-23. Completions to Isaiah Fox and Jaxton Kitchener followed as South moved inside the red zone.

But the drive ended with no points as running back Armane Redmond was turned away of fourth-and-three, allowing the Mavericks time to take over still leading 14-13.

Again, South’s defense stood its ground and forced another Mavericks’ punt. Taking over at the Mavericks 44-yard line, Salina South planned to take its first lead.

After a costly holding penalty, the Cougars were forced to punt and send their defense right back onto the field. Maize South continued to try and kill clock with its conservative play calling but it only gave the Cougars more opportunities.

Salina South regained possession after another Mavericks punt and got the ball to its playmakers for the most important drive of the season.

Jay Curtis made a pair of huge catches to set up first-and-goal. Armane Redmond proceeded to leap over the offensive line and score the go-ahead touchdown, putting Salina South on top for the first time 19-14. An unsuccessful two-point conversion followed and the score remained the same.

Maize South had the final say as they connected on a deep pass down the field to Stratten Ebers for 67 yards and looked to be in business.

With first-and-goal from the 7-yard line, the Mavericks went backwards on their first two plays and left it up to their quarterback on the final two passes.

Reign Illian rolled out and threw for the lead on third and fourth-and-goal, only for both passes to be broken up, first by Brysen Augustine and finally by Caden Stauffer.

Both outstanding plays secured the win for the Cougars and completed a 14-point comeback and second half shutout of Maize South improving Salina South to 5-1 and Maize South to 2-4.