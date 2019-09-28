Salina, KS

Cougars Catch Lightning, Explode For 49 Points

Todd PittengerSeptember 28, 2019

Like a burst of lightning which delayed the game twice, first on Friday night then as it was set to resume Saturday afternoon, the Salina South Cougars exploded for 49 points and pulled away for a big win over the Campus Colts.

The Cougars led at halftime Friday night 21 – 12. Persistent lighting in storms which developed around the area prompted officials to postpone the second half until noon Saturday. Lightning in the area again delayed the game, with the second half kicking off about 40 minute late.

Once the second half of the game got underway the Cougars took control, in all phases.

The Cougars scored first, on a Terran Galloway to Ty Garrett pass.

Campus quickly answered with a touchdown of their own, but it would be the only points of the half for the Colts.

South would then use all phases of the game to score. Brandt Cox scored on a 62-yeard touchdown run. The Cougar defense got in on the scoring, with Drew Baird returning an interception for a touchdown. Following a special teams blocked punt, Cox immediately  scored again, this time from 12-yards out.

The Cougar defense came up big on the final play of the game, holding the Colts out of the end zone to preserve the 49 – 19 win.

South  is 1 – 3 on the season. The Cougars are home again next week, hosting the undefeated Derby Panthers.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

