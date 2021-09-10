Cougars Ambushed by Maize South

Maize South 51, Salina South 14

It did not take long for the Maize South Mavericks to take control of Friday night’s Week 2 matchup with the South Cougars. Talented running back Evan Canty took three handoffs and ran 62 yards for an opening drive touchdown and the Mavericks never looked back in defeating the Cougars 51-14.

Maize South quarterback Owen Bailey found tight end Caleb Crumm for a pair of touchdowns and a 20-0 lead after the first quarter. Place kicker Sam Parks hit a 38-yard field goal into the wind in the second quarter before Canty hauled in a 60-yard catch and run touchdown, followed by a 6-yard TD run to end the half. The Mavericks rolled into the break up 37-0.

Two more scores in the third made it 51-0 and initiated the running clock.

In the fourth, the Cougars got on the board when a Mavericks punt went awry, and a loose ball was picked up and taken into the end-zone by Luke Simpson. A few minutes later, QB Weston Fries found wideout Zach Davidson for a 9-yard touchdown to cap the scoring.

Canty rushed for 197 yards and had over 250 all-purpose yards. South running back Brandt Cox rushed for 82 yards on 16 carries, all in the first half before being injured. Fries threw for 87 yards and the TD to Davidson.

South (0-2) is back on the road next Friday for a game against the Campus Colts.