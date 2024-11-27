Cost of Thanksgiving Dinner Down Slightly

The cost of a Thanksgiving dinner is down just a bit this year.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the traditional ingredients in a holiday dinner will cost a little less this year.

The agency sent out volunteer shoppers to calculate the cost of a typical Thanksgiving Day meal for ten people.

According to the volunteer shoppers, the average cost of a Thanksgiving meal for 10 people is $58.08 or about $5.80 a person. This is about five percent lower than last year, but it’s almost 20 percent higher than just five years ago. So, even though we’ve had two years’ decline in prices, this doesn’t erase the dramatic increases that we saw that led to record high prices in 2022.

Shoppers will see increases in the price of several items. The biggest increases were kind of in some of the big ticket items, so we have foods like stuffing and dinner rolls, and these went up by about eight percent. The biggest price increase was in the price of cranberries. So, this was up 12 percent this year, and something to keep in mind is that cranberries saw a significant decrease last year, around an 18 percent drop in prices. According to our survey, this year’s price increase puts cranberries closer to the historic norms.

