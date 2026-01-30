Cosmosphere Waiting for Lunar Fly-By Mission

It’s hurry up and wait time for NASA ground crews in Florida after a cold snap at the Kennedy Space Center is moving a launch exercise back a few days for the manned Artemis II moon mission.

Jim Remar President and Chief Executive Officer at the Cosmosphere joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at the mission and a watch party they are planning to host in Hutchinson.

Remar says the lunar fly-by will be man’s first return to the moon since 1972.

https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/Remar-Artemis-2.mp3

The Cosmosphere is getting ready for the Artemis II Launch Watch Party as NASA prepares for the first crewed Artemis mission around the Moon, marking humanity’s return to deep space for the first time in more than 50 years. Guests are invited to experience an unforgettable evening featuring live coverage, immersive programming, expert presentations, space-themed activities, and a VIP experience.

This free event will be held on the officially scheduled Artemis II launch date, which NASA currently anticipates within a window from Feb 6th to Feb 11th. Launch schedules are dependent on mission readiness, weather, and technical reviews, leaving the exact launch date subject to change or postponement. The Cosmosphere will adjust event timing as needed and provide updates as soon as NASA confirms a targeted launch attempt.

Event highlights will also include a VIP experience with limited tickets available for $35, offering access to a fully immersive environment, complementary Artemis-themed promotional items, and special reserved seating in our Mission Control room for an enhanced viewing experience.

Photos courtesy NASA