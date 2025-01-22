Corn Leaders Participate in Action Team Meetings

Several Kansas Corn leaders are participating in National Corn Growers Association Action Team meetings and other meetings in Louisville, KY this week. Led by corn leaders from across the U.S, NCGA action teams actively shape the future of the association by guiding its programs and carrying out the policies and priorities that drive the association.

In addition to action team meetings, KCGA President J.D. Hanna, Silver Lake and Vice-President Matt Splitter, Lyons, along with Kansas Corn CEO Josh Roe participated in the two-day state presidents meeting. The Kansas leaders interacted with NCGA Corn Board members and senior NCGA staff in reviewing and setting policy priorities for 2025 and beyond. Top KCGA priorities include policies to increase ethanol use, engaging in tax policy and passing a farm bill.

“NCGA is a grassroots organization t3at is led by corn farmers, not only through its elected officers, but also through grower-driven action teams that provide direction for the organization,” Kansas Corn CEO Josh Roe said. “In addition to two in-person meetings, the action teams hold online meetings throughout the year.”

Six Kansas Corn leaders serve on NCGA action teams that guide key areas of interest for corn growers. Kansas leaders serving on NCGA action teams and committees are:

Risk Management Action Team

Brent Rogers, Hoxie

Research and New Uses Action Team

Chad Epler, Chair, Columbus

Connie Fischer, Kansas Corn Staff

Production & Sustainability Action Team

Brett Grauerholz, Republic

Tanner McNinch, Ness City

Communication and Education Action Team

Sharon Thielen, Kansas Corn Staff

CornPAC Committee

Brett Grauerholz, Republic

Brent Rogers, Hoxie

NCGA has six Action Teams: Biofuels; Communication and Education; Production and Sustainability; Research and New Uses; Risk Management; Trade/Transportation/Animal Ag. Growers are also active on NCGA committees including the CornPac and Resolutions Committees.

Established in 1975, the Kansas Corn Growers Association is celebrating 50 years of advocacy representing its members in legislative and regulatory issues and promoting Kansas corn and its products. Visit kscorn.com for more information.