The Salina Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred between September 8th and the 10th.

Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a fence was cut on the west side of a business at 1001 Edison Place. A person then supposedly entered through the hole in the fence and took copper wiring and power tools. The value of the stolen items is estimated at $4,400.

Police are still searching for video surveillance footage of the incident.