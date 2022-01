Thieves take copper wire from a job site south of Salina.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that sometime between the middle of December and January 3rd, someone broke the latch on a steel, storage container owned by Evergy and removed some copper ground wire that was inside.

The Conex box was located near a substation in the 3300 block of S. 9th. Loss and damage is estimated at $500.