Copper Cables Valued Over $8,000 Stolen

Copper power cables valued over $8,000 were stolen from a diesel truck repair and service business.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on Tuesday, February 25th Central Power Systems & Services on 1944B N. 9 th reported three spools of copper power cables were stolen. The theft occurred sometime between Friday, February 21st and yesterday.

Each spool contained 8 strands of 50’ lengths of cable. Total loss was valued at just over $8,000.

There are no suspects at this time. The investigation is ongoing.