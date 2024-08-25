Cooler Fall Weather Looming

After extreme heat to begin the week, weather that is much more fall-like could be on the horizon.

According to the National Weather Service, it will be another hot afternoon across the Sunflower State Sunday, with a heat index as hot as 100 degrees. today as heat indices up to 110 degrees.

After another warm day on Monday, near-normal high temperatures will return to Kansas for the middle of the week. Cooler temperatures and chances for showers and storms will return beginning on Thursday.

The longer-range (next weekend into the 1st week of September) forecast is shaping up for a taste of fall with below normal temperatures and above average rainfall.