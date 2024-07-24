Cool Cars, Hollywood Star Headed to Salina

They are rolling across the Midwest, and across Kansas, with a final destination of Salina. Oakdale Park will be a a flurry of activity beginning Thursday as some of the most iconic vehicles of all time begin arriving in Salina in advance of one of the biggest events of its kind in the Midwest. Cool cars and a cool Hollywood star are rolling into Salina as part of the 2024 Leadsled Spectacular. The popular car show will take over the park, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Visitors will be treated to over 2,000 classic car entries, parked under the shade trees in Oakdale Park.

Along with the cars, there will be booths, concessions, and entertainment throughout the park. Some of the best customizers in the world, including Darryl Starbird will be part of the event.

Thursday night many of the cars from the show will cruise Santa Fe. The cruise, which begins at 7:30, is expected to last about an hour. It will start at Oakdale Park, travel west on Mulberry, then turn north on Santa Fe. The Salina Police Department will manage any temporary traffic delays along the route. At 10:00 in the morning on Friday there will be a special sale in Oakdale Park featuring KKOA hot rods, Kustoms, and hot rodding projects.

Friday night many of the cars will drag race at the Berkley Family Recreation Area, on the runway, near Markley Road. The “Run What Ya Brung” drags begin at 4:00 and go until dusk.

A “One Night With Elvis” concert is planned for Saturday night. It will feature Trent Smith, portraying a young Elvis, and his band. The concert will be at 8:00 in the theatre at the Temple in Downtown Salina.

Candy Clark will meet and greet fans during the car show. She is best known for her role as Debbie Dunham in the 1973 film “American Graffiti”, for which she received a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, and her role as Mary Lou in the 1976 film “The Man Who Fell to Earth”.

The 2024 Leadsled Spectacular will be held at Oakdale Park Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, July 26th – July 28th, beginning at 9:00 each day.