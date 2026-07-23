Cool Cars Cruise Through Salina

They’re here. Some of the most iconic cars in history have arrived in Salina for the 46th KKOA Leadsled Spectacular Car Show. It’s the 21st year of the show in Salina.

Hundreds of the classic cars got the fun started with a cruise through downtown Thursday night. On a mild summer evening crowds lined Downtown Salina to watch the cars as they roared though town on a “Sunset Cruise”.

Organizer Jerry Titus tells KSAL News pre-entry numbers are up this year, and there was a large number of late entrants on Thursday. He anticipates a possible record number of cars to be parked under the shade trees in Oakdale Park on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Along with the cars, there will be booths, concessions, and entertainment throughout the park.

Friday night many of the cars will drag race at the Berkley Family Recreation Area, on the runway, near Markley Road. The “Run What Ya Brung” drags begin at 4:00 and go until dusk.

Hollywood actress Rebecca Holden will be at the show this year, on Friday and Saturday. She is an actress, singer, and entertainer best known for her role as computer whiz and mechanical engineer April Curtis in the second season of the 1980s television series “Knight Rider”. She appeared as a guest star in numerous classic 80s shows, including “Magnum, P.I.”, “The Love Boat”, “Three’s Company”, “Night Court”, and “General Hospital”.

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Schedule of Events:

Friday, July 24 9:00 AM: Oakdale Park opens.

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM: Meet & greet and autographs with Rebecca Holden

5:00 PM – Dusk: Run-What’ya-Brung-Drags at the Berkley Family Recreation Area. Admission is $15. Saturday, July 25

9:00 AM: Gates open at Oakdale Park .

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM: Rebecca Holden autographs.

Throughout the day vintage bands and contests Sunday, July 26