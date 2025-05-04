Cool Cars, Cool Star Coming to Salina

She inspired a fashion trend in the 1980s as “Daisy Duke”, one of the stars of comedy television series “The Dukes of Hazzard”, which was focused around the hijinks of the Duke family and their classic car. This summer she’s coming to Salina, along with many classic cars. Catherine Bach will be a part of the 2025 Leadsled Spectacular.

Hollywood actress Catherine Bach will be at the show this year. The popular car show is scheduled for July 25– July 27 in Oakdale Park.

Thursday night, July 24th, many of the cars from the show will cruise Santa Fe. The cruise, which begins at 7:30, is expected to last about an hour. It will start at Oakdale Park, travel west on Mulberry, then turn north on Santa Fe. The Salina Police Department will manage any temporary traffic delays along the route.

Friday night, July 25th, many of the cars will drag race at the Berkley Family Recreation Area, on the runway, near Markley Road. The “Run What Ya Brung” drags begin at 4:00 and go until dusk.

At high noon on Friday there will be a special sale featuring KKOA hot rods, Kustoms, and hot rodding projects.

Saturday night a “One Nigth With Elvis” is planned.

Catherine Bach will meet and greet fans during the car show on Friday, July 25, and Saturday, July 26th, from 10:00 till 4:00. She will be signing autographs under the T-shirt Pavilion.

Bach is best known for her starring role as “Cousin Daisy” in “The Dukes of Hazzard,” which was on the air from 1979 – 1985. After the series ended she stayed active, appearing in multiple television and movie projects. She played the role of Anita Lawson in the soap opera “The Young and the Restless” from 2012 to 2019.

The 2025 Leadsled Spectacular will be held at Oakdale Park Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, July 25th – July 28thth, beginning at 9:00 each day.