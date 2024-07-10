Cool Cars, Cool Star Coming to Salina

She cruised into American folklore in the classic film “American Graffiti” as Debbie Dunham , and later this month she will cruise into Salina to be a part of the 2024 Leadsled Spectacular Car Show

Organizer Jerry Titus tells KSAL News Hollywood actress Candy Clark will be at the show this year. The popular car show is scheduled for July 25 – July 28 in Oakdale Park.

Thursday night, July 25th, many of the cars from the show will cruise Santa Fe. The cruise, which begins at 7:30, is expected to last about an hour. It will start at Oakdale Park, travel west on Mulberry, then turn north on Santa Fe. The Salina Police Department will manage any temporary traffic delays along the route.

Friday night, July 26th, many of the cars will drag race at the Berkley Family Recreation Area, on the runway, near Markley Road. The “Run What Ya Brung” drags begin at 4:00 and go until dusk.

At 10 am on Friday there will be a special sale featuring KKOA hot rods, Kustoms, and hot rodding projects in Oakdale Park.

A “One Night With Elvis” concert will take place at the Temple in Downtown Salina as part of the event, Saturday, July 27th at 8:00 pm.

Candy Clark will meet and greet fans during the car show. She is best known for her role as Debbie Dunham in the 1973 film “American Graffiti”, for which she received a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, and her role as Mary Lou in the 1976 film “The Man Who Fell to Earth”.

The 2024 Leadsled Spectacular will be held at Oakdale Park Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, July 26th – July 28th, beginning at 9:00 each day.