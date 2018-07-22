Classic Cars and Stars Coming This Week to Salina

Classic cars and classic stars are headed to Salina. The 2018 Leadsled Spectacular Car Show will roll into town later this week.

Organizer Jerry Titus tells KSAL News that visitors will be treated to over 2,000 classic car entries, parked under the shade trees in Oakdale Park. Along with the cars, there will be booths, concessions, and entertainment throughout the park.

Thursday night many of the cars from the show will cruise. Due to construction on Santa Fe,the cruise route will be a little different his year. The following is this year’s route:

Starting from Mulberry, the cars will be going to 5th Street.

They will turn south to South Street, then to 7th Street.

On 7th Street they will go north to Elm Street where they will turn around.

Friday night many of the cars will drag race at the East Crawford Recreation Area.

Saturday night there is a “One Night With Elvis” concert at the Stiefel Theatre, featuring tributes to both Elvis and Buddy Holly.

The Ol’School Vintage Home Marketplace, which will be held inside two of the air-conditioned the buildings at the Saline County Expo Center, will be back again this year. It will feature vintage, original, re-purposed, retro home goods. Things like cowboy/western, Victorian, mid century modern furniture and decor, vintage boutique dress apparel, jewelry, watches, colored bathtubs, sinks, stools, stoves, fridges, home interior and exterior architectural salvage, windows, trim, fencing, patio furniture, and more. Anything “old, used, or kool” is welcome at the marketplace.

A classic TV star will be a part of the car show again this year .Butch Patrick, who starred as Eddie Munster in “The Munsters” is coming back. Patrick will be bringing a couple of custom cars with him, the “Munster Coach”, and the “Drag-u-la” coffin racer.

Also appearing at the show this year will be the one of the most famous names in the history of part of drag racing, “Big Daddy” Don Garlits.

Events of the 2018 Leadsled Spectacular will be in Salina July 26th – 29th.