Convicted Killer to Stay in Prison

In a reversal of a decision, a man convicted of killing a Kansas State Trooper back in 1978 will not be released from prison on parole.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, the Kansas Prisoner Review Board rescinded its previous decision to grant parole to Jimmie Nelms. Nelms, 78, was sentenced to consecutive life terms plus nine years in 1979 for the crimes of unlawful possession of a firearm, aggravated kidnapping, and murder in the first degree of Kansas Highway Patrolman Trooper Conroy O’Brien.

Nelms has been eligible for parole since 1993 and has appeared before the board nine times, having been initially granted parole after his hearing in March of this year.

The board, in a new hearing on May 16 with Nelms, rescinded its previous decision to grant parole and decided to deny him release at this time.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, on May 24th, 1978, at approximately 5 a.m., Trooper O’Brien stopped a vehicle on the Turnpike near Matfield Green. At approximately 6 a.m., a truck driver reported that a patrol car was stopped with its lights flashing and an officer was lying in the ditch. Troopers responding to the scene found that O’Brien expired from 2 gunshot wounds to the head at close range.

It was later determined that during a struggle with three suspects, they obtained O’Brien’s service weapon. One of the subjects then walked him to a nearby ditch and pistol-whipped him, fracturing his skull. The man then shot him twice in the head.

Around 7:30 that morning, Trooper Charles Smith, stationed in Herington, observed a vehicle speeding north on US-77 approximately 4 miles south of Herington. Trooper Smith tried to stop the vehicle, and a pursuit ensued onto county roads. The vehicle reached a dead end, and the three occupants exited and began firing at Smith. Trooper Smith returned fire, striking one of the suspects in the leg. All three suspects then fled into a nearby wheat field.

A manhunt ensued, and all 3 suspects were apprehended that evening. Further investigation found that the 3 men were wanted in a string of armed robberies.

Trooper O’Brien was survived by his wife and unborn daughter.

_ _ _

Photo via Kansas Highway Patrol