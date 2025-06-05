Convention Scheduled to Fill Senate Seat

When Saline and Dickinson County Republicans convene later this month to elect a person to temporarily take over the unexpired term of JR Claeys in the Kansas Senate, so far at least two people will be up for consideration.

The meeting will be held on Monday, June 16, at 7:00 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott in Salina.

On June 2nd Saline County Republican Central Committee Chair Brenda Smith was notified of the resignation of J. R. Claeys as Senator in District 24. Due to the resignation, a Convention of Republican Committee Men and Committee Women from Saline and Dickinson Counties will be held to elect the person to fill Senate District 24 until November 2026, when there will be a special election to fill Senate District 24 until the end of the current term of November 2028. In 2028, voters will elect a Senator for a 4-year term.

Jim Dubois, recently retired Saline County Treasurer, has advised Chairman Smith that he is interested in the position. Rep. Scott Hill from Dickinson County has also advised he is interested in the position.

Smith tells KSAL News, while Dubois and Hill have both expressed interest, any Republican in the District can still express interest to be considered, even on the night of the event. Those expressing interest must be nominated at the convention, and then will have an opportunity to speak prior to a vote being taken.

Photo: Scott Hill (left) Jim Dubois (Right)