Continuing Rain Causing Flooding

Heavy rainfall over the past couple of days have prompted some flooding issues around the area, and at least one water rescue in the Salina area.

Late Sunday night a woman was rescued by first responders in rural Saline County after driving her vehicle into a water-filled ditch along South Cooley Road. Saline County Sheriff Deputies, volunteer rural firefighters, Salina Firefighters, and EMS all responded. The woman was not injured.

Much further to the east, in the Kansas City area, students were rescued on a school bus when it became disabled in high water.

The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for multiple counties around the area.

Locally in Saline County, officials say motorists should be cautious of lowland flooding in some areas. They say to stick to paved roads if possible.

The National Weather Service says “turn around don’t drown”.

Rain is in the forecast through Tuesday night.

The City of Salina monitors the National Weather Service and Mulberry Creek is expected to reach flood levels on Tuesday, October 9. The City of Salina will begin closing the following roads at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, October 9:

North 9th Street between Euclid Avenue and I-70 West State Street between Broadway Boulevard and K-140 (old US-40). K-140 (old US-40) from Broadway to I-135. West State Street and West North Street west of Old US-40. West Cloud Street near Cherokee Street.

The City of Salina will also close Old US-40 on the northeast side of Salina around noon on Tuesday, October 9.

The city will also be monitoring North Ohio Street between the levee and I-70. North Ohio may also need to be closed if conditions worsen throughout the day.

The city is expecting to fill the sandbag gap at the levee on North 9th street in anticipation of the floodwaters from Mulberry Creek. Other Sandbag gap locations will be monitored throughout the day. If other sandbag gap closures are necessary the city will coordinate with the local railroads the time of those closures.

The closed roads listed will reopen when the flood water recedes and the road conditions are suitable for use by the traveling public.

(photo of flooding in Ottawa County by Nate Willard)