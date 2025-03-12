Consultant Chosen For City Manager Search

Salina City Commissioners gathered for a special meeting Wednesday afternoon to conduct on-line interviews with prospective executive search firms to assist with recruitment of candidates for the position of city manager.

After conducting four interviews, commissioners elected to partner with municipal consulting firm Government Professional Solutions (GPS) in the search for a city manager, at a cost of $21,500.

Salina City Manager Mick Schrage resigned in December after serving the city for 19 years.

Deputy Salina City Manager Jacob Wood was appointed the new interim Salina City Manager. Wood has been the deputy city manager since April of 2019. Prior to that he served as Assistant City Manager for the City of Hays since 2015. Prior to Hays, he was the City Administrator in Oakley.