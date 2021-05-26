Construction Trailer Stolen

Authorities are looking for a thief who stole a construction trailer from a rural job site.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, sometime between May 10 and May 20, someone hooked up an enclosed Doolittle brand cargo trailer that was parked in the 6500 block of W. Coronado Heights Road and drove away.

Deputies say a concrete compactor with a new Honda engine was inside the trailer and is valued at $2,000.

The 14 to 16-foot cargo trailer is white in color with a Doolittle brand sticker and double doors on the back.

Total loss is listed at $6500.