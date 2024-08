Salina Police are investigating the theft of a number of construction tools from a worksite.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that sometime between Wednesday at 5pm and Thursday at 7am someone broke the padlock on a construction trailer and removed numerous high-end power tools and batteries.

Police say saws, impact drills, a rotary hammer drill and 26-DeWalt brand batteries were stolen.

Loss and damage is listed at $5,474.