Construction Equipment Dispute

Salina Police are now investigating a disputed rental agreement worth over $17,000 in construction equipment.

Captain Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that Construction Rental, 515 N. Broadway contacted authorities after a known suspect rented a trencher and trailer from the business back on May 11 and did not return the equipment on time.

Police say the Ditch Witch trencher is valued at $8,100 while the 2017 Bill Jax trailer is worth $9,435.

Captain Sweeney says the business called police this week after asking the renter numerous times to return the equipment.