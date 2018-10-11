Salina, KS

Construction Equipment Dispute

KSAL StaffOctober 11, 2018

Salina Police are now investigating a disputed rental agreement worth over $17,000 in construction equipment.

Captain Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that Construction Rental, 515 N. Broadway contacted authorities after a known suspect rented a trencher and trailer from the business back on May 11 and did not return the equipment on time.

Police say the Ditch Witch trencher is valued at $8,100 while the 2017 Bill Jax trailer is worth $9,435.

Captain Sweeney says the business called police this week after asking the renter numerous times to return the equipment.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

