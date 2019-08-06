Construction Causes SES Schools to Delay Start Date

Construction around Southeast of Saline is causing the USD 306 Board of Education to delay the start of school for the district.

According to the district’s social media page, USD 306 Southeast of Saline is pushing back their first day of school to Monday, Aug. 19. The original first day was scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 15. The move includes all grades, K-12.

The delay is due to multiple areas of construction around the school’s property.