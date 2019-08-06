Salina, KS

Now: 87 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 96 ° | Lo: 72 °

Construction Causes SES Schools to Delay Start Date

Jeremy BohnAugust 6, 2019

Construction around Southeast of Saline is causing the USD 306 Board of Education to delay the start of school for the district.

According to the district’s social media page, USD 306 Southeast of Saline is pushing back their first day of school to Monday, Aug. 19. The original first day was scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 15. The move includes all grades, K-12.

The delay is due to multiple areas of construction around the school’s property.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Four Most Wanted Arrests

The new list of Salina's Most Wanted went online over the weekend, and already four have been caught...

August 6, 2019 Comments

Construction Causes SES Schools to ...

Top News

August 6, 2019

Jaded Thunder Returning to Salina

Top News

August 6, 2019

Tri-Rivers Fair Week

Kansas News

August 6, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Four Most Wanted Arrests
August 6, 2019Comments
Tri-Rivers Fair Week
August 6, 2019Comments
Fort Riley Expanding Civi...
August 6, 2019Comments
School Zones Lights Begin...
August 6, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH