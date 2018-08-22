Salina, KS

Now: 68 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 68 ° | Lo: 65 °

Congressman Helps Reunite Salina Couple

Todd PittengerAugust 22, 2018

With a little help from his congressman, a Salina man has been reunited with his wife, who was deported earlier this spring.

According to Kansas First District Congressman Dr. Roger Marshall’s Office, in July they received a letter from the daughter of 72-year-old Carl Hardesty, who shared her father’s ongoing case with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Hardesty had been trying to reunite with his wife, Maria, who was deported in April. He had spent more than $10,000 in legal fees for his wife to attain legal status over the past four years without success.

With his health failing, Hardesty was losing hope. In June, his attorney filed all of the proper paperwork for Maria to return legally. However, the normal processing times for these applications can take two years or longer.

Once Marshall’s office opened the case, they worked with USCIS, and the State Department, to expedite Maria’s petition to re-apply for admission into the states. Within just a few weeks, there was a favorable decision on Maria’s return.

Maria Hardesty returned to Salina August 13th and has since applied for a permanent resident card in hopes of obtaining citizenship.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Up With People Coming; Hosts Needed

Families in Salina will have the unique opportunity to bring a bit of the world into their homes ear...

August 22, 2018 Comments

Fat Shaming By Internet Trolls

Joan Jerkovich

August 22, 2018

Students Meet Merchants

Kansas News

August 22, 2018

Largest Ever Bethany Student Group

Kansas News

August 22, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Students Meet Merchants
August 22, 2018Comments
Largest Ever Bethany Stud...
August 22, 2018Comments
Congressman Helps Reunite...
August 22, 2018Comments
68 Pounds of Meth Seized ...
August 22, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH