Second Screwworm Case Confirmed

The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) confirmed a second case of New World screwworm (NWS) Friday after testing a number of suspect cases. The second case was found in a 1-month-old calf about 5.6 miles away from the original case. It is within the established movement control zone and enhanced sterile insect dispersal area.

The National Veterinary Services Laboratories has deployed an entomologist to the USDA Agricultural Research Service laboratory in Kerrville, TX, to expedite confirmation processes. APHIS also has deployed two dedicated NWS response cargo trailers, which will serve as mobile preparedness and field operations centers. Additionally, the National Veterinary Stockpile has relocated NWS treatment supplies to Texas to better support affected producers in the infested zone.

As part of the established NWS eradication strategy, USDA began releasing sterile flies over the area on June 4. These missions will release 2 million sterile screwworm flies twice a week to disrupt the pest’s life cycle. In addition to aerial releases, USDA is shipping another 4 million sterile flies per week to Texas. These will be deployed using 24 ground-release chambers, strategically placed in and around the detection zone to maximize impact.

New World screwworm infests livestock and other warm-blooded animals, most often through open wounds, and feeds on living flesh. Producers should familiarize themselves with the signs of infestation and be vigilant in monitoring livestock. If an infestation is suspected, call a local veterinarian. For more information, click here.