Computer Outage Impacts Local Services

A worldwide computer outage impacted some State of Kansas and local Saline County services on Friday.

According to the State of Kansas, a software update from vendor partner CrowdStrike impacted services for Executive Branch agencies. CrowdStrike, a vendor partner, deployed an update late Thursday evening and into the early morning hours of Friday, impacting servers and computers. CrowdStrike has provided fixes, and OITS is working closely with them and the Executive Branch agencies to remediate any issues. This is a global problem, impacting many beyond Kansas.

Locally in Salina the tag office was impacted. The state of Kansas Department of Revenue Motor Vehicle Division sent everyone home from the Topeka office. The Tag Office in Salina was unable to process anything motor vehicle including tag or title related. The tag Office did remain open to answer questions only.

Officials stress this was not a cybersecurity attack, and there is no threat to life safety services.