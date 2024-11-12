Comprehensive Safety Action Plan Website Launches

The City of Salina has launched a website designed to make transportation safer for all residents—whether walking, using mobility devices, biking, taking public transit, or driving.

According to the City, the Salina Safety Action Plan (CSAP), started this summer. It aims to reduce road deaths and serious injuries by mid-2025, supporting USDOT’s Safe Streets for All (SS4A) program. With over 40,000 annual U.S. road fatalities, including 400+ in Kansas, Salina is committed to achieving Vision Zero—the goal of eliminating fatalities and severe injuries on our streets.

The CSAP includes clear targets for reducing fatalities, a safety analysis to identify high-risk areas, public engagement, policy reviews, and strategic project selection, along with ongoing progress updates. It follows USDOT’s Safe System Approach, focusing on safer road users, roads, vehicles, speeds, and post-crash care.

Residents are encouraged to participate by sharing feedback in a brief survey on transportation safety needs. Your input will help shape a safer Salina. Visit salinacsap.com to take the survey and learn more.