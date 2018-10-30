Salina, KS

Now: 53 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 60 ° | Lo: 45 °

Community Provides Superintendent Search Input

KSAL StaffOctober 30, 2018

On Monday night Salina USD 305 school board members reviewed the results of community input identifying characteristics needed by the next superintendent at Salina Public Schools.

Input was gathered from an online survey (371 participants*), 10 focus groups and one community group meeting (120 participants). According to the results, the top preferred qualities include:

  • Integrity and other personal qualities
  • Experience in similar sized district with similar demographics
  • Relationship builder and strong communicator

Starting November 1 Kansas Association of School Boards (KASB), hired by the board to assist their superintendent search, will begin advertising for the position. The application window will remain open until January 3, 2019. A new district leader is expected to be announced by the end of January 2019.

The community is invited to stay updated by visiting the search page on the district website at this link. 

*Of the 371 participants, 46.9 percent were community members, 21.3 percent were district teachers, 18.1 percent were district employees, 4 percent were district administrators and 9.7 percent were district students.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Meth Found after Police Chase

A short police pursuit leads to the arrest of a Salina man who was wanted on a warrant. Police Ca...

October 30, 2018 Comments

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 10-29

Sports News

October 30, 2018

Application Deadline Nears for R...

Top News

October 30, 2018

Community Provides Superintendent S...

Top News

October 30, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Meth Found after Police C...
October 30, 2018Comments
VIDEO: Riding For a ̶...
October 29, 2018Comments
Orman Trying to Make Poli...
October 29, 2018Comments
Salina Man Killed in Cras...
October 29, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH