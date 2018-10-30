Community Provides Superintendent Search Input

On Monday night Salina USD 305 school board members reviewed the results of community input identifying characteristics needed by the next superintendent at Salina Public Schools.

Input was gathered from an online survey (371 participants*), 10 focus groups and one community group meeting (120 participants). According to the results, the top preferred qualities include:

Integrity and other personal qualities

Experience in similar sized district with similar demographics

Relationship builder and strong communicator

Starting November 1 Kansas Association of School Boards (KASB), hired by the board to assist their superintendent search, will begin advertising for the position. The application window will remain open until January 3, 2019. A new district leader is expected to be announced by the end of January 2019.

The community is invited to stay updated by visiting the search page on the district website at this link.

*Of the 371 participants, 46.9 percent were community members, 21.3 percent were district teachers, 18.1 percent were district employees, 4 percent were district administrators and 9.7 percent were district students.