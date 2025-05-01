“Community Mental Health Block Party” Saturday

The Saline County Health Department invites the community to attend Salina Speaks: A Community Mental Health Block Party this Saturday. The event will be from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the City Lights Stage and 67401 Plaza, in downtown Salina.

According to the agency, this free, all-ages event aims to promote mental wellness, reduce stigma, and connect residents with local mental health resources. Attendees can enjoy live performances, including a musical set by The Radicles and a DJ performance by Cash Hollistah, with sound provided by Mean Dean Productions.

The block party will feature a Resource Fair, offering information from local mental health providers and support services. Interactive activities for all ages will include an obstacle course and a 4-in-1 inflatable game provided by Bounce-a-Roos, LLC.

A highlight of the event is a community art contest focused on mental health awareness. Selected artworks will be displayed during the block party, showcasing local artists’ perspectives on mental wellness.

Everyone is invited to join in fostering a supportive environment and open conversations about mental health in our community.