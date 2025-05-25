Community Kickoff Event Launches Library Summer

The Salina Public Library was buzzing with energy Friday night as families gathered to celebrate the start of summer with the library’s annual Summer Kick Off Party.

Children enjoyed a variety of games and activities while signing up for the Summer Reading Program, which invites the entire community — including adults — to help reach a collective goal of reading 20,000 books this season.

The library has planned a full calendar of events throughout the summer to keep young readers engaged through fun and educational programs. Adults can also look forward to a lineup of activities and challenges designed just for them.

Also as part of summer programming, the library is partnering with St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church to offer free grab-and-go lunches beginning this Tuesday, May 27th, through August 1, available weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the McKenzie Center across from the library. This drive-up service prioritizes children and teens ages 0–18, with adult lunches available afterward if supplies allow. Lunches are first come, first served and will be canceled in the event of inclement weather.

For more details on summer programming, ongoing events, and updates on the library’s major remodeling project,

visit salinapubliclibrary.org.