Community Input for Superintendent Search Reviewed

Salina USD 305 School Board Members are utilizing public input as they search for a new superintendent.

According to the district, at their regularly scheduled meeting this week board members reviewed the results of community input gathered from focus groups, an online survey, and a community meeting. Participants offered their thoughts about which characteristics and qualities are needed by the next superintendent of Salina Public Schools.

Top results included:

“Kids First” Personality

Forward Thinker, Proactive

Support for Staff, Students and Programs

Honest, Trustworthy, Strong Integrity and Ethics

Transparent and Collaborative

Good Communication, Visibility and Relationship Building

Experience and Proven Success as a Superintendent

Applications for superintendent are being accepted through February 5. The Kansas Association of School Boards will screen all completed applications. On February 10, they will report to the board of education during an executive session to discuss personnel at 7:30 a.m. in the Board Conference Room at the District Office, 1511 Gypsum. No official board action will take place. Superintendent finalists will be determined by the board and interviews will be scheduled February 11-14.

The community is invited to stay updated by visiting the search page on the district website at this link.