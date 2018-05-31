Hospital Awards $229,930 in Grants

The Salina Regional Health Foundation’s Community Health Investment Program awarded six grants at its May committee meeting for a total of $229,930.

Funding for these grants primarily comes from Salina Regional Health Center, which tithes a percentage of its operating margin each year to the Salina Regional Health Foundation, and the Salina Regional Service Auxiliary.

According to the hospital, funding priorities primarily focus on children’s health, childhood obesity, mental health, substance abuse, aging populations, heart disease and stroke. Applications for are accepted on a quarterly basis. Application deadlines for the remainder of 2018 are July 24 and October 23.

Grants in May included:

• $100,000 to the Kansas Wesleyan University nursing program to increase nursing education opportunities and alleviate nursing shortages in the region.

• $75,000 to St. John’s Military School to support implementation of a cadet safety and security system.

• $25,000 to USD 307 to help establish a preschool at Ell-Saline Elementary for the 2018-19 academic year since no preschool opportunities are available within the district.

• $19,930 to the Salina Education Foundation to sponsor a variety of programs and initiatives for the 2018-19 academic year including Kansas Fitness Day, Healthy Lifestyles-The Power of One, Nurse Emergency Funds, Sudden Opportunity Grants, Opportunity Now Get Fit, Navajo Reservation, Lego Therapy, Social Worker Fund, Kansas Learning Center, Autism STAR, Not Yet and Kindness Project.

• $5,000 to Rolling Hills Zoo for Dream Night – a free night at the zoo for area children with terminal or chronic illness or disabilities and their families.

• Up to $5,000 to the Greater Salina Community Foundation to underwrite the free throw shooting contest associated with Match Madness, which raises funds for local charities.