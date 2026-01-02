Community Health Investment Program Awards $1.364 M in 2025

The Salina Regional Health Foundation’s Community Health Investment Program (CHIP) awarded 17 grants in 2025 totaling $1,364,192. Funding for CHIP primarily comes from Salina Regional Health Center as part of its community benefit efforts.

According to the hospital, since the inception of CHIP in 1995, more than $18.15 million in grants have been awarded to regional community organizations.

Funding priorities for CHIP primarily focus on children’s health, childhood obesity, mental health, substance abuse, aging populations, heart disease and stroke. Applications for CHIP are accepted three times a year. Application deadlines for 2026 are January 9, April 17 and August 14. Applications for grant funding can be downloaded online at https://www.srhealthfoundation.com/.

Grants in 2025 included: