Community Health Investment Program Awards $1.364 M in 2025

The Salina Regional Health Foundation’s Community Health Investment Program (CHIP) awarded 17 grants in 2025 totaling $1,364,192. Funding for CHIP primarily comes from Salina Regional Health Center as part of its community benefit efforts.
According to the hospital, since the inception of CHIP in 1995, more than $18.15 million in grants have been awarded to regional community organizations.
Funding priorities for CHIP primarily focus on children’s health, childhood obesity, mental health, substance abuse, aging populations, heart disease and stroke. Applications for CHIP are accepted three times a year. Application deadlines for 2026 are January 9, April 17 and August 14. Applications for grant funding can be downloaded online at https://www.srhealthfoundation.com/.
Grants in 2025 included:
- $1,000,000 to Salina Family Healthcare Center for its capital campaign to construct a new, state-of-the-art facility that will expand access to care for underserved populations in the Salina area.
- $60,000 to CKF Addiction Treatment to support the The Nest at Pathfinder, a place to support adolescents, families and caregivers to provide education and resources to navigate substance abuse and mental health challenges.
- $50,000 to Blessed Hope Family to help increase programming for services aimed at supporting foster and adoptive families.
- $45,000 to School Marathon Foundation to provide programming at area grade schools for students to complete a marathon (26.2 miles) during before-and-after school activities.
- $37,500 to Salina Area United Way Early Childcare Initiative Fund, which helps supplement employee wages at local non-profit childcare centers.
- $28,346 to Child Advocacy and Parenting Services Education Program, which supports programming for Salina area school children on personal safety, sexual abuse prevention and bullying prevention.
- $26,000 to Resilience Clubhouse to provide matching funds for the purchase of commercial grade kitchen equipment used as part of the new Salina Mental Health Program.
- $21,200 to the Good Neighbor fund, which supports grant requests of up to $1,000 that come to the hospital and foundation from the community.
- $16,530 to Scouting America to support the ScoutReach after school program at three Salina elementary schools and the Salina YMCA.
- $15,100 to Sober Living University for scholarships for area individuals recovering from substance abuse.
- $10,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina to support its Community Based Mentoring program.
- $10,000 to the North Central Kansas-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging to support the 2025 Sunflower Fair at Tony’s Pizza Event Center.
- $10,000 to American Red Cross of Kansas to support area community blood drives.
- $8,500 to Salina Education Foundation to support a variety of programs and initiatives for the 2025-26 academic year including Nurse Emergency Funds, Heartland Preschool Weekend Meals and School Social Workers Fund.
- $7,216 to Salina Family YMCA to purchase a recumbent cross trainer specially designed for people with limited mobility, balance issues or those transitioning from rehabilitation to independent exercise.
- $5,000 to Salina Public Library for furnishing a newly designated room for nursing moms.
- $5,000 to Rolling Hills Zoo for Dream Night – a free evening at the zoo for are children with terminal or chronic illness or disabilities and their families.