Community Foundation Announces December Grants

Nine local nonprofits have received funding through the Greater Salina Community Foundation’s December grant cycle. A total of $28,365 was awarded from the Kansas Health Foundation Fund for GSCF, the L.P. “Pat” Mullen Fund, the Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund and the Fund for Early Childhood Care, Education & Development.

The following organizations received funding:

Saline County Health Department, $5,000 to start an Incredible Years Parents and Babies program for new parents.

USD 307 Ell-Saline, $5,000 to purchase a curriculum for the new Ell-Saline Elementary preschool program, which will open for the 2018-2019 school year.

Sacred Heart Jr. Sr. High School, $4,365 to purchase six Robolink CoDrones for their new computer science and coding class.

Salina Community Theatre, $3,500 to facilitate drama workshops for local high school students with lyricist and Salina native Nathan Tysen.

Discover Salina, $3,500 to host Discover Salina Naturally, a free community event held annually at Lakewood Park.

St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, $2,500 to host MADD Camp, a summer youth camp centered on music, art, dance and drama.

Sunrise Presbyterian Church, $2,500 to purchase technology, science and mathematics materials for The CASTLE Project, an educational youth summer program.

Salina Education Foundation, $1,000 for to support 305 LIVE!, a musical collaboration between Joe’s Pet Project and USD 305 students and teachers.

USD 306 Southeast of Saline, $1,000 to purchase Sphero SPRK+ programmable robots for use by all K-12 students in the district.

Applications for the next grant cycle are due Feb. 15, 2018. The grant application and criteria are available at www.gscf.org/about-grants. For more information, contact Brandee Mayginnes, director of grants and scholarships, at 785-823-1800.