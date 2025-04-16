Community Easter Egg Hunt Planned

An Easter -weekend event that has been happening in Salina for over two decades will be held on Saturday.

The City of Salina invites everyone to come join Salina Parks and Recreation and the Salina Optimist Club for their 22nd annual Community-Wide Easter Egg Hunt.

Everyone is invite to hop on over for an egg-citing time. The fun-filled event includes hunting colorful eggs, sweet treats, festive surprises, and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

The event will be held Saturday on Fields #1 and #2 of the Berkley Family Recreational Area.

Here is the full schedule of events (estimated times):

10:30am – Ages 3 & Under

10:50am – Ages 4 – 5

11:10am – Ages 6 – 8

11:30am – Ages 9-11

Don’t forget your basket—adventure awaits.