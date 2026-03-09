“Community Days at Marty Bender Nature Area” to Debut

The Land Institute is set to launch a new public event series designed to immerse community members in the interconnectedness of agriculture, ecology, and art. “Community Days at Marty Bender Nature Area” will debut later this month.

According to the organization, the free, recurring event series will take place at the 200-acre Marty Bender Nature Area, near the institute’s Salina, Kansas, campus. The site features a 3-mile public access trail weaving through working hay fields, remnant prairie, and a woodland corridor along the Smoky Hill River, offering a living example of the vibrant, diverse perennial ecosystems at the heart of The Land Institute’s mission.

The first event is scheduled for Saturday, March 28th, from 10 am to 2 pm.

Sign up for the event here.

The day will focus on the nature area’s ongoing struggle with invasive Amur honeysuckle and showcase eco-art’s creative potential—inviting participants to join in landscape restoration and artistic expression by transforming locally sourced invasive species into collaborative art. Representatives from Prairie Works Designs will join the event.

The new Community Days series will feature special guests, shared meals, and hands-on activities designed to empower participants to co-create solutions for a more sustainable world. Attendees will build community and enjoy time in nature through experiences such as observing ornate box turtles, exploring the microecologies of vernal pools, and reflecting on the rich history and promising future of Kansas agriculture.

“At the Perennial Cultures Lab, we believe that transforming agriculture is as much about culture as it is about agriculture,” said Chris Reimer, Land Relations Research Manager and curator of the series. “At Community Days, people can feed their curiosity about the natural world, share laughs and meals, and create something meaningful on the landscape while getting their hands dirty. My hope is that these events will provide a welcoming space for reflection and collective action to heal degraded agricultural lands and strengthen our rural communities. By sharing knowledge and forging new connections, we can co-create a more caring, resilient, and sustainable future here in Salina and beyond.”

The Perennial Cultures Lab at The Land Institute works to shift the culture of agriculture by fostering dialogue, collaboration, and creative engagement across disciplines and communities. This program is a key part of The Land Institute’s mission to transform agriculture perennially—developing perennial grain crops and systems that partner with nature to feed humanity and regenerate ecosystems for generations to come.

The Land Institute is leading a global movement to transform agriculture and secure a sustainable future for all. They develop perennial crops and advocate for systems that work with nature to feed humanity and repair our environment. They collaborate with farmers, scientists, and with the plants themselves to evolve humanity’s relationship with the earth: from taking to sharing; from depletion to restoration. The Land Institute is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1976 in Salina.

_ _ _

What: “Community Days” Event Series Kickoff: Landscape Restoration & Eco-Art

“Community Days” Event Series Kickoff: Landscape Restoration & Eco-Art When: Saturday, March 28, 2026 | 10:00 am – 2:00 pm.

Saturday, March 28, 2026 | 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. Where: Marty Bender Nature Area, Salina, Kansas

Marty Bender Nature Area, Salina, Kansas Cost: Free and open to the public

Free and open to the public Registration: RSVP for the event here

Photo via the Land Institute